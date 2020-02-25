Race for the 3-seed: How YSU Men can now earn a tournament bye

Detroit Mercy’s loss of eligibility for the Horizon League Tournament creates opportunity for the Penguins

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKBN) – Only nine teams will compete in the Horizon League Men’s basketball tournament this year after Detroit Mercy learned its appeal of a postseason ban has been denied by the NCAA.

That means a big change to the bracket, one that could greatly benefit Youngstown State.

The updated tournament bracket, released Tuesday, now allows for a first-round bye to the 3-seed and the Penguins are currently third in the Horizon League standings.

Detroit Mercy’s loss of eligibility for the NCAA tournament — and thus, by league rule, the Horizon League Tournament — has left an odd number of teams in the field this year and forced changes to the previous format where only the top two seeds earned byes.

You can see the updated bracket by clicking here.

All eligible teams will compete in this year’s Horizon League Basketball Championships with eight teams (four men and four women) advancing to Indianapolis March 9 through 10 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

2019-20 Horizon League Men’s Basketball Conference Standings:



1. Wright State (14-3)

2. Northern Kentucky (13-4)

3. YOUNGSTOWN STATE (9-7)

3. Green Bay (9-7)

3. UIC (9-7)

6. Milwaukee (7-9)

6. Oakland (7-9)

8. Cleveland State (6-10)

9. Detroit Mercy (5-11)

10. IUPUI (2-14)