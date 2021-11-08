‘The portal has been good to us’: Both YSU basketball programs welcome slew of new transfer players this season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new season of basketball will start this week for Youngstown State and there is a lot of ‘new’ between the two programs this year.

Watch the video to hear from both the YSU men and women’s basketball teams.

The NCAA Transfer Portal has reshaped these rosters for both the YSU men and women. The men return three starters from last year’s team, but they’ve also added five transfers and four incoming freshman to the roster.

“This past year has been crazy dealing with that and all the rule changes,” said Penguins senior Garrett Covington. “It’s been interesting to see the different talents that we’ve been able to get through this process. But I think definitely this year it will be a shock to see what guys bring to the table, and it’s definitely going to be exciting.”

“The portal has been good to us,” said YSU head coach Jerrod Calhoun. “I think we did a really good job of addressing some of our needs. You have to adapt to it. It’s certainly not going anywhere, but it’s been good for us.”

The YSU Men will start the season this Wednesday at Penn State.

The YSU Women have 15 players on the roster this season, nine of which are new to the program.

“We know we lost some good players but we gained some really exciting good players also,” said YSU head coach John Barnes. “It’s kind of a new era for us, a new start, a fresh start, and it’s been great so far.”

“Nobody knows what our teams is going to be like which I think is a good thing because nobody knows what to expect,” said Penguins sophomore Malia Magestro. “I think it’s good to show that we can be better.”

The YSU Women tipoff the season Tuesday at noon at Eastern Michigan.