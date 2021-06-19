The Penn-Ohio Stateline Classic returns for 2021

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The 42nd Annual Penn-Ohio Stateline Football Classic is set.

The game, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 situation is scheduled for Thursday, June 24 at Patterson Field in East Liverpool.



Thirty-six players representing member schools of the Quad-County Football Coaches Association will suit up in the game as they will try to get back in the victory column following the Keystoner’s victory in 2019, 21-0 over the Buckeyes.

The Ohio team this year will be coached by United Locals’ D.J. Ogilvie.



The game was played in East Liverpool once before in 1990. The Potters’ own Kevin Smith was named MVP for the Ohio team that year.



So for East Liverpool’s Howard Williams, the opportunity to play again on his home turf is special.

“It means a lot to get to play one more game on that field. We’re going to try to have fun out there. It means a lot for the city and we expect to have a big turnout,” he said.



Williams will also get to play with his teammates Colin and Cameron Bryant.

“We formed a brotherhood the past four years, and this is like one last hurrah to go out on. We are very lucky to get to play this game, especially from October when we didn’t know if we were going to have a season, or how much of a season we would have. So we are grateful that we get to play this game and we are going to go out and give our all,” he said.



In addition to his teammates, Williams has also had an opportunity to get to know some guys that were on the other side of the line of scrimmage this past season.



“There are a lot of people that we butted heads with this year,” Williams stated. “A couple of guys from Crestview and West Branch who we played twice this past season. Some of us came from not-so-good teams, and some came from really good teams. It’s a good group of guys.”



The All-Star game helps the Quad-County Coaches Association to raise funds for rotating scholarships of member school athletes. This year, the Association will award seven scholarships to local athletes. Those award winners will be recognized at halftime of the contest.



The kickoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. with player introductions at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30.

Tickets for the game are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate. Advanced tickets can be purchased at East Liverpool High School, Radio Shack and Sitler the Printer in Columbiana, The Sports Connection in Salem, and participating players.