‘The only thing that matters is this Saturday:’ YSU Penguins focused on start of conference play

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At 4-0, Youngstown State University’s football team is off to its best start since 2012. Another win this Saturday would mean the team’s best start in 19 years.

However, this Saturday’s game at Northern Iowa is far more important than just winning streaks. It’s the start of conference play, which is the only sure path to the playoffs.

“You know it’s conference play,” says Penguins senior lineman Jacob Zinni. “Every team in this conference is a good team, and well-coached, and they’re probably pretty hungry coming off a loss. It’s homecoming for them. It’s going to be a tough environment, but it’s about the guys in the red hats, at the end of the day.”

“We’re kind of approaching it with a new attitude, you know, that everything is earned in this conference,” says Penguins kicker Colt McFadden. “Nothing is given to you, so accomplishing winning those first four games is big, but now we got to keep moving forward and improving as a team.”

“It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish,” says YSU head coach Bo Pelini. “We’re 4-0, that’s over. Now the only thing that matters is this Saturday. And to get ready for this Saturday, the only thing that matters is what we do today and earn the right to play on Saturday.”

Youngstown State will kickoff at Northern Iowa at 5 p.m. this Saturday. The Penguins haven’t won at the UNI-Dome since 1999.