‘The most selfless program I’ve been around’: YSU reacts to overtime thriller

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “Just proud of the fight. We said all week it would be a 60 plus game, 4 plus quarters. I even told them field goals aren’t going to win this game, but what the heck do I know,” YSU head coach Doug Phillips said laughing.

Watch the video above to hear more post game comments from the Penguins.

Colt McFadden kicked a 27-yard field goal in overtime to lift Youngstown State to a 44-41 win over Incarnate Word in the 2021 regular season opener on Thursday night at Stambaugh Stadium.

Trailing 41-38 with 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Penguins drove down the field, and McFadden kicked the game-tying field goal as time expired in regulation, sending the game to OT.



YSU running back Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the win.

Cameron Ward completed 28-47 passes for 352 yards and four touchdowns.

Kevin Brown rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals in the loss.

The Penguins opened the scoring in the first quarter on Demeatric Crenshaw’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Oliver, giving the Penguins a 7-0 lead.

Later in the first, Crenshaw added a 5-yard touchdown run, giving YSU a 14-0 advantage.

The Cardinals answered back with less than a minute to play in the quarter. Kevin Browns ripped off a 29-yard touchdown run, cutting the deficit to 14-7.

The Penguins increased their lead to 17-14 on McFadden’s 27-yard field goal.

UIW quarterback Cameron Ward hit Darion Chafin on a 38-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-14 YSU.

Ward later connected with Taylor Grimes on a 9-yard touchdown strike, giving the Cardinals a 21-17 lead.

McLaughlin scampered 72 yards to the endzone, giving the Penguins a 24-21 lead at halftime.

McLaughlin capped off an 8-minute drive in the third quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run to make it 31-21 in favor of YSU.

Incarnate Word responded with a 10-play drive, which was capped off by Browns’ 1-yard touchdown run. The extra point was no-good, and YSU still held a 31-27 advantage.

The Cardinals recaptured the lead late in the third quarter on Ward’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Chafin, which put IWU ahead 34-31 at the end of three quarters.

Crenshaw found the endzone again in the fourth quarter on a nine-yard run which gave the Penguins a 38-34 lead.

Ward connected with Trevor Begue on a 2-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, giving the Cardinals a 41-38 advantage.

YSU is now 1-0 on the season. The Penguins return to action on Saturday, September 11 on the road at Michigan State.