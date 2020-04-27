The ‘Joker’ may be Lynn Bowden’s new position in the NFL

Warren Harding grad Lynn Bowden isn't listed as one of the nine wide receivers on the Raiders' roster

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The call came around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night.

“Man, I’m going to Vegas. Man, I’m going to Vegas,” says Warren Harding grad Lynn Bowden.

Bowden was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 80th overall pick, in the round number three. Head coach John Gruden made the call, and told Bowden…

“He wanted to coach me from the first time he met me,” says Bowden. “It was a mutual feeling for real. I’m blessed.”

The Raiders opened some eyes last week by drafting three wide receivers with their first four picks. And when you consider the Raiders already had the 9th best passing attack in the NFL last year, it seemed Bowden was headed for a crowded position room.

But Bowden isn’t listed as one of the nine wide receivers on the Raider’s roster. He listed as a running back. And why not?

Bowden led the entire SEC in rushing last year with over 14 hundred yards. He led the entire country in yards per rush, and broke the all-time rushing record at Warren Harding in just two years.

Raiders’ general manager Mike Mayock says Bowden will play the ‘Joker’ position, something reserved for players that do multiple jobs, and that includes returning punts.

So right now the goal is simple, just get the ball in his hands.