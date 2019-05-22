The Irish 5! Ursuline sends school record to state tennis tournament Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Ursuline tennis team is sending five players to the state tennis tournament [ + - ] Video

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) - The Ursuline boys tennis team is sending a school record of five players to the state tennis tournament this weekend in Mason, Ohio.

Only one other school in the state of Ohio is sending five boys to the state tournament.

Ursuline junior Greg Morgione will make his second trip to Mason to compete in the singles tournament.

The Irish will also send two doubles teams. Those duos consist of seniors Austin Arfaras and Luke Tsudis, as well as sophomore standouts Josh Khavari and Gavin Blacksher.

Warren Harding will also be sending a duos team. Anthony and Alexander Payiavlas qualified to play in Mason.

Warren JFK standout Armand Nannicola is heading to the state singles tournament for the second straight year.

The tournament begins on Friday.