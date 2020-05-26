‘The gym is my happy place’: New Canfield volleyball coach excited to continue program’s success

Brooklynn Scott takes over for Maria Householder, who stepped down after leading the program to five conference titles

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield volleyball has long been one of the top programs in the Valley, coming off a run to the regional finals last year.

Now, they’re under new leadership. Last Wednesday, Brooklynn Scott was approved by the Canfield school board to be the program’s next varsity head coach.

She replaces Maria Householder, who stepped down from the position last week with a 121-22 record over six seasons.

“The gym is my happy place,” Scott said.

Scott is a competitor through and through. The Southeast Ohio native played her high school volleyball at South Webster then starred at Muskingum University.

At 25 years old, Canfield is now her second head coaching job, having previously been at Lakeside.

“We’ll see what challenges I may get being the head coach, being so young,” Scott said. “But it’s never been an issue. The parents and obviously I have a really supportive athletic director and administration.”

Scott was the JV coach for Canfield last year and the team lost just one game all season. She’ll have big shoes to fill, as Householder won five conference titles in six years on the job.

“I learned from her to never get comfortable, push your kids and make sure you’re expecting the most out of them every time you walk into the gym,” Scott said.

The Cardinals’ varsity team went 22-6 last season, winning a district title and playing in the regional championship for just the second time in program history. However, they’re losing nine seniors from that group.

“I’m chomping at the bit to get in the gym with them even if we can’t even do much,” Scott said. “I know they work hard and I’m excited to see what girls will surprise me.”

Canfield volleyball is making the move back to Division I this season, missing the Division II cutoff by just three girls. So, Scott and her young team will be tested against better competition.

“I’m excited to see what we’re able to do and how they’re able to navigate the challenge,” Scott said. “We won a district championship last year in Division II so let’s go win one in Division I.”