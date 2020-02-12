“The guys know what’s at stake”: Struthers aiming for outright NE8 title following rout of Niles

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers boys basketball team defeated Niles, 59-39 Tuesday in a Northeast 8 battle at the Struthers Fieldhouse.
The first meeting was much closer between these two teams, with the Wildcats squeaking out a 39-37 win over Niles on the road. Struthers now has two conference games left against Hubbard and Girard. If they win both games, they claim an outright NE8 title.
“The guys know what’s at stake,” said Struthers head coach Michael Wernicki. “If you look past any team in our league, you’re going to get beat. The coaches are too good, the teams are too good that’s just the way it is.”
Brandon Washington paced the Wildcats with 19 points Tuesday, while Carson Ryan had 16 and Aidan Slocum 14 for Struthers.
