‘The greatest Division 2 team in Ohio history’: Howland boys soccer honored by Cafaro Foundation

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland soccer coach Brian Stiles referred to his team as the “greatest Division II high school soccer team in Ohio history” on Wednesday, and the numbers back that up.

The Tigers were undefeated at 22-0-1 this past season. They scored 136 goals and gave up just six all season. They also won the D2 State Championship, 5-0, the largest margin of victory in state history.

You can listen to our interview with Coach Stiles in the video above.

The Cafaro Company honored the Tigers for their accomplishments at center court of the Eastwood Mall on Wednesday and presented Howland Schools with a check for $10,000.

The boys soccer team, parents, school administrators, as well as several local politicians were invited to recognize the Tigers’ Division II State Championship.