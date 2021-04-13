‘The foundation is set’: New Poland basketball coach eyes consistency

Eric Fender takes over the program following the retirement of legendary head coach Ken Grisdale

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Pending school board approval on Monday, April 26, Eric Fender will be named the next head coach of the Poland boys basketball team.

Fender takes over the program following the retirement of legendary head coach Ken Grisdale, who led the Bulldogs for 28 seasons.

Watch the video above to hear his thoughts about taking over as head coach at his alma mater.

Fender previously served as the head boys basketball coach for the Springfield Tigers for eight years. During that span, he posted an overall record of 138-47, including five league titles and one district title.

Fender is a 2003 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. He served as varsity assistant with the Bulldogs this past season and was previously on the coaching staff at Boardman High School.