The First Ever! Walton takes over new YSU Women’s lacrosse program

Theresa Walton will head the first women's lacrosse team in Youngstown State's history

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the spring of 2021, those living in the Youngstown area will be able to see a collegiate sport that is one of the fastest-growing in the country, and they’ll be able to do it in their own backyard.

This past winter, Youngstown State University added women’s lacrosse as an athletic sport for the first time in the school’s history.

Earlier this month, the university named the first head coach, Theresa Walton. Walton was on campus and got to see Farmers National Bank Field for the first time Tuesday.

She was an assistant at Virginia Commonwealth University for the last two seasons. It too was a first-time program just a few years ago.

Walton is a Syracuse native and played college lacrosse at Canisius College.

She said it is a thrill being the first head coach of the Penguins lacrosse squad.

