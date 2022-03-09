HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team rolled past North Clarion 60-23 in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A state tournament.

Watch the video above to hear from junior Paris Gilmore after the win.

“I think this is a good roll for us,” Gilmore said. “I hope we keep winning, keep playing together and keep succeeding for our seniors. This is their last year, so we got to give what we got every game.”

Gilmore led the Golden Eagles with 15 points. Monique Vincent added 13.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 22-2 on the season.

Kennedy Catholic will face Shanksville-Stonycreek in the PIAA Class 1A state quarterfinals on Saturday.