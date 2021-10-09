The Eagles rush past the Tigers to remain unbeaten in the EOAC

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Eagles used the combination of a pounding rushing attack and a suffocating defense Friday night to subdue the Wellsville Tigers 34-7. The Victory keeps the Eagles undefeated in the league with 4-0 record in the EOAC, and 6-1 overall. The Tigers fall to 3-3 on the year, 3-2 in the league.



The Eagles racked up 276 yards on the ground in the game while holding the Tigers to only 46. The Tiger’s positive yardage was due to a 61-yard run by Isaiah Greathouse, otherwise, they had negative rushing yards on the night.



“Our offensive line is the heart and soul of our football team. They are really big, physical kids, and strong. I knew Wellsville would be a tough opponent, but our strength is running the football,” Eagles coach DJ Ogilvie said.



“Their defensive line played better than our offensive line, and it showed. Coach Ogilvie had his kids ready,” Tigers coach Robert Ramsey remarked.



“All week at practice it was run the ball. We felt we were bigger upfront and we could smash-mouth it and run it down the middle. And throw a pass in there. We had a great game plan,” Eagles junior quarterback Grant Knight added.



Knight led the way for the Eagles with 74 yards on 19 carries and 2 touchdowns. He also passed for 65 yards in the game. Ward Kiko added 60 yards on 14 totes while Lincoln Urrmson added 49 yards on 9 rushes.



Following a quick three and out by the Eagles, they got things rolling on their second possession when Knight raced around the end to score on a 21-yard run at the 3:38 mark of the first quarter. That gave the Eagles an early 7-0 lead.



They quickly made it 14-0 following a Brock Rhodes interception of a Valen Krzyston pass set them up at the Tigers 28. They capitalized on a 1-yard fumble-recovery by Ward Kiko only 4-seconds into the second quarter.



“That was tough,” Ramsey said of the back-to-back scores by the Eagles. “They put the ball on the ground five times in the first half and we didn’t take advantage of any of it.”



The Eagles added to their advantage with 8:49 left in the first half when Kiko once again scored. This time it was a 13-yard run to give the Eagles a 21-0 lead in the game.



Just before halftime, the Tigers Isaiah Greathouse broke loose down the sideline for a 61-yard run to the Eagles 5-yard line. The Tigers would score three plays later on a dive by Valen Krzyston into the endzone from just 1-yard out. That cut the Tigers deficit to 21-7 with just 1:52 before halftime.



The Eagles would close any opportunity the Tigers may have thought they had in the fourth quarter with two touchdowns. The first came at the 10:08 mark when Knight plowed in from 4-yards out to make it 27-7. Then Lincoln Urmson added a 3-yard run with 7:08 left in the game to close the scoring.



The Eagles will try to remain perfect in the EOAC next Friday when they play at Lisbon. The Tigers will be in action again next Saturday when they play at Valley Christian.