The Crestview Rebels grab a share of the MVAC with a big win over Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Crestview Rebels grabbed a share of the MVAC Grey Tier Title Friday night with a 44-12 dominant performance over the Brookfield Warriors. The victory closes the Rebel season with a 7-2 overall record, 4-1 in the conference. The Rebels had their league game with Newton Falls cancelled earlier in the year due to covid. The Warriors end the year with a 6-4 mark, 5-1 in the league.



“It is big,” Rebels coach Paul Cusick stated. “It sends off your seniors and it sets the tone for the off-season and allows your guys to kind of have their shoulders up and then they have to prove something now next year. They have to work hard.”



“It’s been a while since we even had a chance to play for something like this. It feels really great,” Rebels senior running back Ethan Powell added.



Powell led the way for the Rebels running for 254 yards and scoring 3 touchdowns in the game. He had 214 of those yards in the first half when the Rebels raced out to a commanding 37-0 lead at halftime.



“I really wanted him to end with a big game,” Cusick remarked about Powell. “He had been struggling the last few weeks trying to get a big play, and it was eating at him. I told him to just believe in what you’re doing. And he got back to the way he runs the ball. I’m proud of the way he finished.”



“The line, the line was spectacular tonight. I think that was huge in this game. I think we really played as a team tonight,” Powell praised his teammates.



Following an interception on the Rebel’s first possession of the game, they strung together seven consecutive scoring possessions. It began with William Hardenbrook scoring on a 9-yard run at the 6:15 mark of the first quarter, followed by a 5-yard run by Powell with 2:06 remaining in the opening quarter. Brandon Yanssens hauled in a 32-yard pass from quarterback Anthony Cusick with 11:16 left in the second quarter, and Joey Hawkins caught a 4-yard pass from Cusick to make 27-0 with 7:46 left in the first half. Powell added a 3-yard run with only 1:54 remaining and Yanssens booted a 38-yard field goal as time expired in the half to give them a 37-0 lead at intermission.



Cusick would connect on 9 of 14 passes in the game for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns. Yanssens would haul in 4 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown to lead the Rebels.



The Warriors would put up a fight in the second half as quarterback Haden Gibson scored twice. He would plow in from 2-yards out with 6:39 remaining on a running clock in the third quarter, and then race 44-yards with 4:28 left in the game to account for all the Warriors scoring. Gibson would run for 90 yards and the 2 scores while passing for 108 yards on 12 of 24 attempts.



In between those two touchdowns by Gibson, Powell would add his third touchdown on the night. Powell would explode up the middle for a 40-yard run with 3:56 left in the third quarter to tally the Rebels final touchdown on the night.



“Not a lot of people get that opportunity to play after a big loss like that,” Powell remarked about playing again after the Rebels playoff loss last week. “We had a rough week of practice, it was kind of sad, but it was different because we got to play again. And I think that reflected on the field tonight.”