‘The buy-in has never been higher’: Sebring’s Seidel confident his team can turn things around

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sebring football team went just 2-8 last season with no wins in a tough Mahoning Valley Conference. But, their head coach Matt Seidel says the “buy-in” for the program has never been higher.

“We talk a lot here about iron man football and being proud of the fact that we play both plays,” Seidel said. “Conditioning is a huge component for us.”

It has been a successful off-season in the weight room at Sebring. Numbers are up, with nearly 30 players for Coach Seidel, who’s now in his second season as the head man. He returns six starters on offense with a new quarterback this season. Senior Dylan Johnson replaces three-year starter Zane Peterson.

“We’re looking to surround Dylan with some playmakers and get them the ball in space and see what they can do,” Seidel said. “Our team speed is better than it’s ever been before.”

That speed is highlighted by the Frederick twins — junior receivers Elijah and Noah Frederick — both are a big play waiting to happen. Plus, senior wideout Cody Horning returns as a second-team All-MVAC performer last season.

“I think we’re going to be better, we got a lot of new linemen,” Horning said. “We got a lot more people coming to just the preseason workouts this year so we’re way ahead of where we were last year.”

“A lot of teams don’t take us seriously and I think that will change,” Johnson said. “Everyone has grown, we’ve got a lot better. I think we can do it.”

“We’re probably the hardest working team of everybody in our conference,” Noah Frederick said. “We’re just trying to make history and try to improve every single day.”

The history they’re chasing is a postseason berth. After decades of Sebring football, the Trojans are still searching for their first trip to the playoffs.

“The buy-in to the program has never been higher,” Seidel said. “It would just be a really cool experience for them to be able to be the first team in school history to make the playoffs.”

The Trojans have a favorable schedule to start the season. Week one is at home against Leetonia, before they hit the road to Southington and Mathews, two teams they beat last season.