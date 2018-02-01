The Bold North Zip Line is the place to be ahead of Super Bowl 52

The Bold North Zip Line is the place to be this week ahead of Super Bowl 52.

“How often do you get to enjoy doing something like this in downtown Minneapolis?,” says one rider.

10,000 tickets were sold for the ride, and they sold out quickly. 4,000 were presold in December, selling out in 36 hours. Then on January 10th, the remaining 6,000 went on sale. These were gone in 6 minutes.

The Zip Line is put on by XOOX, a lifestyle backpack brand created by former Viking Robert Griffith, and Treasure Island.

“The Super Bowl called us up and said ‘Hey, I know you did one six years ago. Would love to have you guys come back and we’re going to zip over the Mississippi,'” said organizers.

Those lucky enough to have a ticket enjoy a ride nearly 800 feet over the Mississippi River from Nicollet Island to the West River Parkway in downtown Minneapolis.

“Oh my gosh. First time doing it and that’s insane. It was a little nerve wracking when you’re stepping off those steps but amazing experience. The cold really added something to it.” says Meranda Zinda.

The Zipline will run for 10 days and conclude on Super Bowl Sunday.

