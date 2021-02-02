Youngstown-native Browns superfan among three finalists to be inducted into ‘Hall of Fans’

Ray 'Showdawg' Prisby is one of three finalists for this year's class of inductees, which will be selected on Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown-native Browns fan is going to the Super Bowl, and it could be a trip that gets him in the Ford Hall of Fans.

Ray ‘Showdawg’ Prisby is one of three finalists for this year’s class of inductees, which will be selected on Friday.

He’s joined by superfans of the Raiders and Cardinals.

27 First News featured Prisby’s extensive collection of Browns memorabilia in December. He has helmets, programs, stadium chairs and many other things in Browns colors.

Prisby went from one of six nominees to one of the three finalists.

He was wearing number 57, a Clay Matthews jersey. The former Browns linebacker is one of 15 finalists for the NFL Hall of Fame this year.

To vote for Prisby, visit the Ford Hall of Fans’ website.

