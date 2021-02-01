Tour Tampa: See the Super Bowl host city with WWE’s Titus O’Neil

TAMPA (WFLA) – The crew at “The Big Game Tailgate” met up with WWE Wrestler Titus O’Neil aka Thaddeus Bullard to get a tour of Tampa, the home city for Super Bowl LV.

We started at The Tampa River Walk, it’s a 2.4 mile walkable, bikeable, path that connects culture to entertainment. Along the path you can see the beautiful skyline of Tampa and find some great restaurants, including Ulele.

Ulele celebrates the vibrant fusion of ingredients from Florida waters and land once home to many Native Americans, including the young princess Ulele. Expect intricately flavored, visually appealing dishes prepared on a barbacoa grill.

One of our other restaurant destinations took us to Eddie’s in Tampa. In search of seafood and steaks? Look no further than Eddie V’s Prime Seafood Restaurant on West Boy Scout Boulevard. It is located near International Plaza and Bay Street mall and serves a vast array of fresh seafood, like raw oysters and a Pacific Ahi Tuna. The restaurant also offers a bar with live jazz music, drinks and appetizers.

For lovers of pizza, go to Forbicci in Hyde Park in South Tampa. There is even an extra virgin olive oil cake named after Titus O’Neil. “I feel like I can eat four or five slices and not feel bad about eating it,” he said.

Titus shows off all of his favorite dishes in the video player above.