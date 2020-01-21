PHOTOS: Super Bowl footballs ready for Miami

An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

ADA, Ohio (AP) — While the players in the upcoming Super Bowl may be based out of San Francisco and Kansas City, the balls used in February’s big game come from a plant in Ohio.

The village of Ada is home to the Wilson Sporting Goods factory that makes footballs used by the NFL, many of the nation’s top college teams, high schools, and more.

The Wilson brand says every offensive point scored in an NFL game since 1941 was with one of the company’s footballs.

More than 100 people work in the factory and make 3,000 to 4,000 footballs daily.

