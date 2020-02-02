No 49ers Super Bowl party here: Wine confiscated at California jail

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Deputies confiscated several bags of illegally made alcohol from inmates at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin ahead of Sunday’s big game.

“There will be no super bowl party at Santa Rita Jail tomorrow,” the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said in an Instagram post. “Good work by our team on duty today.”

The post included an image of the deputies along with several bags of what deputies said was “illegally made jail house alcohol from fruit and juice.”

The alcoholic beverage made in jails from fruits and other ingredients is also known as “prison wine” and “Pruno.”

Deputies made the sweep ahead of the Super Bowl which will feature the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs.