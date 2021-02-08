Instead of fire at restaurant, firefighters find ‘hardworking staff’ making 10,000 wings for Super Bowl

LEWISVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters called to a North Carolina restaurant fire Saturday found instead that the “hardworking staff” was making thousands of wings for the Super Bowl.

Firefighters with the Lewisville Fire Department showed up at Ronni’s Pizza after getting a call from someone who saw an unusually large amount of smoke as they drove by.

Firefighters responded and found there was no fire after all and that the staff was just making around 10,000 wings for the big game, according to a Lewisville Fire Department statement on Facebook.

“While it looked bad when we got there, turns out their hardworking staff were just preparing roughly 10,000 chicken wings for Super Bowl Sunday. We are very fortunate that this was the outcome,” the post reads.