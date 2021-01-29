‘Hopefully we can go finish the job’ Brady shares secret to Buccaneers winning Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be playing in his tenth Super Bowl on Feb. 7 and already has more Super Bowl wins than any player in NFL history.

No one on the Buccaneers roster comes close to that experience in the Big Game. But if you ask Brady, it’s not about how many Super Bowls you have been to that determines who comes out victorious.

“Experience doesn’t matter,” Brady said. “Playing well matters. The team that wins is not going to be the most experienced team. It’s going to be the team that plays the best. So we’ve got to prepare the best. We’ve got to execute the best. We’ve got to perform the best under pressure. If we do that we’ll be champions and if we don’t, we won’t be.”

Good news for the Bucs in this regard, because they’ve been playing some of their best football as of late. Winning their last seven games since their bye week, with big credit due to their offensive line and blocking in general.

“It was a work in progress for a long, long time,” said Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians. “Things just started to click. Little pieces by little pieces and after the bye week, knock on wood, other than losing Alex Cappa, we’ve been pretty healthy so that’s really helped.”

That group up front has only allowed 10 sacks in these past 7 games, which averages-out to 0.7 sacks per game. With Brady staying upright and plenty of time to complete passes downfield, it could be the recipe to achieve the ulitmate goal.

“The fact that we’re still playing feels really good for me, understanding we put a lot into it,” Brady said. “Hopefully we can go finish the job. That would be the best part of the season is winning the last game. It’s always been a goal to win the last game of the year.”