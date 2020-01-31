Highway Patrol issues warning before the Big Game

Troopers will be cracking down on impaired drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Patrol is warning drivers who plan to drink to find another way to get home from parties on Super Bowl Sunday.

To help keep the roads safe, troopers will be cracking down on impaired drivers.

Last year, the Patrol made 62 OVI arrests during a 24-hour reporting period from Sunday to Monday. There were also six fatal crashes killing seven people. Of those, two crashes and three deaths were OVI-related.

“The Patrol is committed to removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Designate a sober driver and influence your friends and family to make the same choice.”

Also, troopers are urging party hosters to make sure guests have a safe and sober way home.

“It’s important to always be a responsible sports fan,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “You can help by influencing friends and family to make safe, responsible decisions — like planning ahead to designate a driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.”

Impaired drivers can be reported by dialing #677.