Cleveland Browns sending 3 healthcare heroes to Super Bowl as thanks for pandemic work

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are sending three local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida next weekend.

University Hospitals leaders were tasked with identifying potential candidates and selecting them.

Leadership selected Dr. Rana Hejal, Medical Director of UH Cleveland Medical Center’s Medical Intensive Care Unit, Rolando Mirandilla, registered nurse at UH Parma Medical Center, and Catherine Wilson, emergency room assistant nurse manager at UH Cleveland Medical Center, to attend the game.

Officials say these frontline workers were chosen in recognition of their commitment to the community, professional sacrifices, and overall impact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Super Bowl tickets, the aforementioned individuals will receive complementary airfare and hotel accommodations.

“We are so very proud that Rana, Catherine and Rolando will represent UH’s amazing health care workers at the Super Bowl,” Dr. Daniel Simon, UH Chief Clinical & Scientific Officer and President of UH Cleveland Medical Center, said in a press release. “We are so thankful for the generosity of the NFL and Cleveland Browns in honoring our dedicated, resilient and compassionate caregivers who have sacrificed so much during this long and challenging pandemic.”

Health care workers from around the country, including local health care heroes invited by NFL clubs, will take part in various Super Bowl LV festivities.

All health care workers attending Super Bowl LV will have completed their COVID-19 vaccination prior to traveling to Tampa Bay.

“As the NFL season culminates in Tampa Bay, we are thanking our health care heroes who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events. “We are honored to salute those who have demonstrated dedication, commitment and courage and deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration.”

The Cleveland Browns have strived to honor Northeast Ohio’s frontline workers since the pandemic first outbroke. The team participated in various initiatives, including the “Hats Off to Our Heroes” campaign.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m.

They also worked with healthcare experts to implement comprehensive policies and best practices at the team’s facility in Berea and FirstEnergy Stadium designed to keep all community members as safe and healthy as possible.

The Weeknd will perform at the halftime show.

Additionally, Miley Cyrus will perform at the first-ever Super Bowl pregame event which is exclusively for the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes who have been invited to attend the game.