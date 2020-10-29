Big Game Bound Week 8: Key AFC, NFC matchups

Today’s episode of “Big Game Bound” streams above at 1 p.m. ET.

(NEXSTAR) — This week on “Big Game Bound,” we take a look at three of the biggest matchups in the NFL in Week 8.

The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Baltimore for an AFC North showdown with the Ravens. We’ll check in with our correspondents Jay Puskar and Damon Turbitt.

The suddenly surging 49ers take on the first-place Seahawks in a key NFC West game. Kate Rooney joins us from San Francisco to discuss how the 49ers are winning with a mash unit for a roster.

And our NFL analyst Jarrett Payton joins us from Chicago to talk the Saints vs. the Bears, amongst other things.

Our big guest has worked behind the scenes of some of the biggest NFL games over the past 25 years. Brad Curtis has one of the greatest man caves to prove it.

And Kenny White joins us from Las Vegas to talk odds and which quarterbacks have his eye in the 2021 NFL draft.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.