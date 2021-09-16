Big Game Bound week 2: Edgerrin James discusses Hall of Fame journey

INDIANAPOLIS – Week one of the new NFL season didn’t disappoint with a couple of big upsets and a wild Monday night game.

Week two will try to top it with another full 16-game slate. “Big Game Bound” previews this weekend’s matchups.

Host Chris Hagan of FOX59 talks with WHMT’s Damon Turbitt about Sunday night’s showdown between two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the game, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.

Plus, we hear from the Seahawks and 49ers as they look to go to 2-0, former NFL running back Jarrett Payton gives his weekly picks and Chris goes one on one with Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020 member Edgerrin James.

James and Peyton Manning will be given their Hall of Fame rings at halftime of the Colts-Rams’ game on Sunday afternoon.

“Big Game Bound” streams on Thursdays at 12 p.m. E.T.