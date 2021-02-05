Big Game Bound live at 1 p.m. ET: Former NFL MVP QB Rich Gannon breaks down Mahomes vs. Brady

TAMPA (WFLA) – The city of Tampa will be hosting its fifth Super Bowl on Sunday. Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Buccaneers since 1998, has hosted two Super Bowls before SBLV, in 2001 and 2009. The Buccaneers went 5-3 at “Ray Jay” this season. The Chiefs went 8-0 on the road.

The big talk has been around the QBs. Tom Brady’s matchup with Patrick Mahomes marks the first time the previous two Super Bowl-winning QBs face off in the next Super Bowl. Brady won in 2018, as the Patriots beat the Rams. Mahomes and the Chiefs topped the 49ers in 2019.

So can the Bucs stop Mahomes? Join our Big Game Bound team live at 1 p.m. ET: Big Game Bound’s Jarrett Payton, son of NFL legend Walter Payton, WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles, FOX59’s Chris Hagan, and WFLA’s J.B. Biunno are joined by 2002 NFL MVP Rich Gannon. The former quarterback will help break down Mahomes vs. Brady, plus where Washington’s Deshaun Watson could end up this offseason.

The Tennessee Titans might be just one piece away from next year’s Super Bowl, but what is their offseason focus? WKRN Sports Director Cory Curtis joins Big Game Bound team. What do they need to get over the hump? Passing weapons or pass rushers?

And Albert Owens, a.k.a. “Bucified Bert” says Tampa Bay Buccaneers go all out to keep fans safe. Bucified actually predicted the Bucs would go to the Super Bowl back in March.

Big Game Bound streams live on this site Saturday at 1 p.m. eastern / 12c and Sunday’s special 2-hour show at 2 p.m. eastern / 1c with guests previewing Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Buccaneers.