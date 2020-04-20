The best we’ve got! Top 10 plays from NFL Draft prospect Lynn Bowden

Watch the video to see the best plays from his freshman year at Liberty to his senior season at Warren Harding

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown native and NFL Draft prospect Lynn Bowden had some unbelievable moments on the football field during his high school days in the Valley.

From his freshman year at Liberty to his senior season at Warren Harding, WKBN has selected ten of his best plays we caught on camera. Watch the video above to see which ones made the cut.

Bowden remains the only four-time member of our WKBN Big 22 and was twice named our Ohio Player of the Year.

He finished his high school career with 7,387 yards rushing and 91 touchdowns on the ground, both of which rank among the Top 10 in Ohio high school football history.