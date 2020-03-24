The best of the best! WKBN announces Girls Starting 5 winners

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the last 12 years, WKBN-TV has honored some the Valley’s best high school basketball players with our Starting 5 award. These players have broken school records, cut down nets, and dominated our coverage. After months of basketball, and despite the shortened season, tonight our winners our revealed.
Watch the video above to see our 2020 WKBN Girls Starting 5!
This year’s winners include:
Peyton Alazaus – West Branch
The Warrior’s senior is a three-year starter and captain. She averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2 steals per game this season. Alazaus shot 36% from behind the arc, and broke school records for three-pointers in a game (7), season (69), and in a career (180). She was the Eastern Buckeye Conference Player of the Year and helped lead West Branch to 24 wins, and a berth in the State Final Four. Alazaus is committed to the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
Caitlyn Condolean – Warren JFK
The Eagle’s senior is a two-time All-State selection who averaged 27.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 5.7 steals per game this season. Condolean has averaged over 20 points per game each of the last 3 years at Kennedy. She finished with school and county reocrd 1,840 career points.
Jackie Grisdale – Poland
The Bulldog’s junior is a three-time First Team All-League performer, and was named the Northeast Eight Conference Player of the Year this season. Grisdale averaged 18.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.8 steals this season. She broke the junior single season scoring record, and reached 1,000 career points as a junior. Grisdale helped lead Poland to 22 wins and the NE8 conference title.
Malia Magestro – Kennedy Catholic
The Eagle’s senior led all of District Ten in scoring this year with 26.7 points per game. Magestro shot 36.5% from three point range, and averaged 3.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 3.1 steals per game this season. She currently holds 11 school records for points in game (48), season, (722), career (2,169), field goals in a game (17), career (719), free throws in a game (17), season, (178), career (478), three pointers in a game (8), season (104), and career (251). Magestro is committed to Youngstown State University.
Makennah White – West Middlesex
The Big Red’s senior averaged 25.6 points per game this season. White finished her high school career with a school record 1,996 points, and over 12 hundred rebounds. She helped lead West Middlesex to 19 wins and the Class 2A District Ten title this season. White is committed to the University of Massachusetts.