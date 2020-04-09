Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton holding briefing on COVID-19
Closings and delays
There are currently 45 active closings. Click for more details.

The best ever? Warren Harding coach reflects on Lynn Bowden’s legacy, and his chances in the NFL

Sports

Watch the full interview with Warren Harding head coach Steve Arnold

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding head coach Steve Arnold has seen some outstanding talent during his 33 years coaching in Warren. Today he sat down to talk about one the best he’s ever seen in a Raider’s uniform… Lynn Bowden.

Watch the video above to see his entire interview with WKBN Sports Director Ryan Allison, where he reflects on Bowden’s impact in Warren, talks about his biggest moments on the field, and answers the question… “Is Lynn Bowden the best of all-time?”

Lynn Bowden was a First Team All-American at Kentucky this past season, and has entered his name in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bowden remains the only four-time member of our WKBN Big 22 and was twice named our Ohio Player of the Year.

Bowden finished his high school career with 7,387 yards rushing and 91 touchdowns on the ground, both of which rank among the Top 10 in Ohio high school football history.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com