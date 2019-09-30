The Best Around! Valley products win top conference honors after leading Youngstown State to win over Robert Morris

Joe Alessi and Jacob Coates received player of the week honors from the MVFC after their performances against Robert Morris

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After Youngstown State’s blowout win over Robert Morris on Saturday, South Range grad Joe Alessi and Warren JFK product Jacob Coates received Player of the Week honors from the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Alessi nabbed Offensive Player of the Week honors after racking up 146 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. It was Alessi’s second career 100-yard game and first since November 2016 at Missouri State.

As for Coates, he was named the Special Teams Player of the Week by the MVFC. The former Eagle set a new school record with 133 punt return yards.

That record has stood since 1982.

Coates also returned a punt for a touchdown which was his first touchdown as a member of the Penguins.

The Penguins visit the Panthers this Saturday in Cedar Falls. Kickoff at the UNI Dome is set for 5PM Eastern Time.