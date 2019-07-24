The Belichick Way: Struthers football team inspired by namesake of renovated complex

The Steve Belichick complex will feature new turf and a new digital scoreboard for the 2019 football season

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A week ago, the Struthers school board announced its renovated football complex would be named after the late Steve Belichick.



He was a standout football player for the Wildcats in the mid-30s, and of course, the Belichick name is now a part of football lore.



Head coach Curt Kuntz is now entering his 8th season with the Wildcats and told Sports Team 27 that Bill Belichick called him up on the phone this past Sunday.

“He was so appreciative that we were to honor his dad that way,” Kuntz said. “His family means everything to him and he was just very humble and very, very gracious.”

The Belichick name is now synonymous with football greatness and the stadium will pay tribute to the family for years to come. A new digital scoreboard will also be added this year and Phase 2 of the project includes new lights and a new sound system in future years.

“For practice, it’s going to be beautiful. If it rains, we can still go out on it and get our good work done,” Kuntz said. “We don’t have to worry about moving our drills around every single day.”

The Wildcats will have an experienced team to debut the new turf this fall, including eight seniors that have all started since their sophomore season.

“We’re excited about the turf this year, we can’t wait to get on it,” said Tyrese Hawkins, senior quarterback. “Hopefully put on a show for our city this year.”

“We’re going to do the Patriots’ way by doing our job and every single play working hard,” said Brandan Serrano, Struthers defensive end.

“To model our game the same way as the Patriots do, they don’t have the best players on the team but they make it work because they have great coaching and they work hard,” said Jake Vlosich, Struthers lineman. “That’s what we try to model our game after, hard work and dedication.”