The Canfield 10U Little League team stays alive in the state tournament with a win over New Albany on Sunday

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield 10U Little League team is moving on in the Ohio State Tournament after topping New Albany 6-0 on Sunday.

Canfield pounded out 10 hits and were led by Ryan Weibling and Will Murphy who each had two hits.

Weibling and Murphy led the way on the mound as well as the two, along with Logan Patellis, combined for a three-hit shutout racking up 8 strikeouts in the process.

They now move on to play the winner of the Jefferson/Lebanon winner Tuesday at 7:30PM.