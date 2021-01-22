The Bears, behind Dylan Lennon, wallop the Bulldogs

LEETONIA Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia Bears wasted no time in taking charge of their contest with the East Palestine Bulldogs Friday night as they raced out to an 18-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, and rode that momentum to a dominating 48-25 victory.



“We talked to our kids about quick starts, and they played well tonight. All seven of our starters played well, played their role, and played hard. When you play hard, good things happen,” Bears coach Dan Dennis said.



“We came out with a lot more energy than in the past few games. It carried out through the game,” Bears senior Dylan Lennon remarked.





The win improves the Bears to 5-6 on the season, 2-4 in the EOAC. The Bulldogs drop to 0-5, 0-4 in the league.



The Bears were powered by Dylan Lennon with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Jaedon Finley added 12 points. Timothy Finch and Ian Davis both grabbed 6 rebounds apiece to help the Bears control the boards all night.



“We have three kids that are 6’2. They can all jump and when you are in a 2-3 zone you have to control the boards,” Dennis said. “He (Lennon) hasn’t reached his full potential. Dylan is an athlete and tonight he just caught fire.”



“Jaedon Finley, boy did he hustle. And of course Marco Ferry, he’s just a competitor. Kudos to all of our kids. They played as a team,” Dennis added.



The Bears jumped out to a 13-0 lead by the 2:47 mark of the first quarter, while the Bulldogs didn’t record a basket until just under two minutes remaining in the opening period. The Bears would go on to extend their lead to 20-points at 22-2 early in the second frame and would hold a 28-11 advantage at the intermission.



“We always want to play with energy and we didn’t bring it tonight,” Stanton admitted. “It’s upsetting, but we have played three games last week and we are playing three this week. In my judgment, it’s hard. Kids get tired. I’m not saying that is an excuse, but that’s what I would chalk it up to.”



The Bears would pull even farther ahead at the end of the third quarter when Jaedon Finley connected on three consecutive baskets in the final two minutes of the period to hold a game-high 24-point advantage at 42-18. The Bulldogs would keep battling as they outscored the Bears 7-6 in the final frame of the contest.



“Shots didn’t fall. When we break down the film we will probably see a lot of getting a good look, but they just didn’t fall. We’ll keep working hard and that’s all we can do,” Stanton said.



“This starts the new season. It’s half-way now,” Dennis remarked.



The Bulldogs will look to bounce back tomorrow night when they travel to league foe United. The Bears will play again next Tuesday when they travel to Lisbon.