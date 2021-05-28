‘The anticipation of waiting two extra days is kind of killing me’: South Range Coach previews regional championship against Ursuline

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Due to inclement weather, the OHSAA softball Division III Regional Championship between South Range and Ursuline slated for Saturday has been moved to Monday at 2 p.m. at YSU.

Watch the above video for South Range Head Coach Jeff DeRose’s comments about the postponement and thoughts ahead of the big game.

The winner on Monday will head to the state final four.

Ursuline (27-2) beat Brookside for their spot in the final with a 15-0 win Friday afternoon.

After the Irish win, South Range (28-3) secured their spot with a 2-0 win over Tuslaw.