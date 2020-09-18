‘That’s what they want to do’: Former Browns running back Gregg Pruitt talks about what Cleveland did best in first win of the season

The team that showed up on Thursday played like they learned from Sunday’s loss to Baltimore

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Battle of Ohio was a fight until the end.

Ultimately, the Cleveland Browns took home the win, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30.

The team that showed up on Thursday played like they learned from Sunday’s loss to Baltimore.

There were standout plays but what really made things work was contributions from so many players.

“They seemed to have a better continuity last night on setting up the pass with the run and that’s what they want to do,” former Browns running back Gregg Pruitt said on FOX 8 News.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was 16/23 and 219 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

He faced off with Joe Burrow, who is getting rave reviews despite the loss.

He threw for 316 yards with three touchdowns and was 37/61.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, front, celebrates a 6-yard touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of the team’ NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

El quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland Baker Mayfield lanza un pase en la primera mitad del juego ante los Bengals de Cincinnati el jueves 17 de septiembre del 2020 en Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 35-30. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after running back Kareem Hunt scored a touchdown during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 35-30. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns first bumps another coach during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 17: Members of the Cleveland Browns defense huddle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 17: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals sacked by Porter Gustin #97 and B.J. Goodson #93 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 17: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns is unable to make a reception in the end zone as Darius Phillips #23 of the Cincinnati Bengals defends in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Cincinnati 35-30. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 17: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns breaks free from the grasp of Jessie Bates III #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals as he picks up a first down in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Cincinnati 35-30. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 17: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is hauled down by Darius Phillips #23 of the Cincinnati Bengals after picking up a first down in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Cincinnati 35-30. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns leaps out of the grasp of Jessie Bates III #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Cincinnati 35-30. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns picks up a first down in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Cincinnati 35-30. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 17: The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns face off in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Cincinnati 35-30. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Kevin Stefanski secured his first win as an NFL head coach.

He was happy with how the team played but he sounded laser focused on how he approaches the game.

“The bottom line is there is a lot to clean up in a win and in a loss. We need to make sure that we identify and correct and then just get one game better each week,” Stefanski said.

“We can’t look behind or look ahead. We have to focus on what we have in front of us.”

The Browns host the Washington football team on September 27 at 1 p.m.