‘That’s one of the best pitching performances I’ve been a part of’: South Range celebrates regional semifinal win

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range edged Gilmour Academy 1-0 in 10 innings in the Division III Regional Semifinal Friday evening at Massillon Washington High School.

Watch the above video for postgame reactions from pitcher Brandon Mikos, senior Michael Perry and head coach Jim Hanek.

Perry drove in the game’s lone run with a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning.

Mikos struck out 17 batters in the win for the Raiders.

South Range improves to 23-8 overall on the season.

The Raiders advance to face Canton Central Catholic (22-5) in the Division III Regional Final on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. at Massillon Washington High School.

The Crusaders knocked off Berkshire 4-3 in the other Division III Regional Semifinal matchup.