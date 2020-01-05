Texans roar past Bills for 22-19 win in OT

Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 28-yard field goal to lift Houston to the victory

by: KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press

Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (7) kicks a game-winning 28-yard field goal as Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson (29) tries to block the kick during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19.

Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn (7) kicks a game-winning 28-yard field goal as Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevin Johnson (29) tries to block the kick during overtime of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans won 22-19. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) – Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in regulation and then led the winning drive in overtime as the Texans added another comeback to Houston playoff history by rallying from a double-digit second-half deficit for a 22-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs.

Both teams had to punt on their first possessions of overtime.

On Houston’s next drive, Watson evaded a sack by wriggling away from one defender and bouncing off another before rolling out to find Taiwan Jones for a 34-yard reception to set up first-and-goal.

Ka’imi Fairbairn then kicked a 28-yard field goal to lift Houston to the victory.

