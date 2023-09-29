HOUSTON (WKBN) — The Houston Texans officially released former Youngstown State defensive end Derek Rivers on Friday.

He made Houston’s 53-man roster out of training camp but did not appear in a regular season game this year.

Rivers finished with four tackles for the Texans in preseason action. He missed the entire 2022 season with a torn biceps tendon.

For his career, Rivers has appeared in 24 games in the NFL. He has 3.5 sacks and 11 solo tackles in his career in stints with the Patriots, Rams and Texans.

He was originally a third-round selection by the Patriots in the 2017 NFL Draft.