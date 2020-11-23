Texans claim former Warren Harding football standout off waivers

New England Patriots offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

HOUSTON, Texas (WKBN) – The Houston Texans have claimed former Warren Harding football standout Hjalte Froholdt off waivers from the Patriots.

He was waived by New England on Saturday.

Froholdt spent one season playing high school football at Warren Harding as an exchange student.

The 24-year-old was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arkansas.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

He appeared in eight games as a reserve this season, playing mainly on special teams.