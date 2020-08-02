Tests Required? New Ohio Department of Health order will require COVID-19 tests for fall sports participants

The new order will require fall high school contact sports participants to be tested for the coronavirus in order to play or scrimmage against opposing schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Ohio Department of Health director’s order will require fall high school contact sports participants to be tested for the coronavirus in order to play or scrimmage against opposing schools.

Contact sports in the order are labeled as football, basketball, rugby, soccer, lacrosse, field hockey wrestling, hockey, boxing, futsal, and martial arts with opponents.

The new order was released Saturday.

Section 10 of the order states that players, coaches, athletic trainers, support staff and officials will need a negative test prior to travel and competition no more than 72 hours before the game.

A positive test from anyone would prohibit the team from the competition.

There are separate guidelines for tournament play.

The order would allow spectators at games.

