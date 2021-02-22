Ten local athletes qualify for State Swimming and Diving Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2021 OHSAA Swimming and Diving State Tournament begins this Wednesday at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.
The following local athletes have qualified:
Division II – Diving
Carmen D’Alesio (SO) – Poland
Kendall Nigh (SO) – Poland
Division II – 200 Yard Medley Relay / 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Canfield Relay Team
Division II – 200 Yard Freestyle
Luke Dietz (JR) – Canfield
Division II – 200 Yard IM
Jared Mindek (SR) – Howland
Division II – 100 Yard Freestyle
Dominic Panozzo (JR) – Hubbard
Andrew Riser (SR) – Liberty
Luke Dietz (JR) – Canfield
Division II – 100 Yard Backstroke
Connor Fritz (SR) – Canfield
Division II – 100 Yard Breaststroke
Jared Mindek (SR) – Howland
Division II – 100 Yard Freestyle
Theresa Garono (FR) – Liberty