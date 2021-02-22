Ten local athletes qualify for State Swimming and Diving Tournament

The tournament takes place at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2021 OHSAA Swimming and Diving State Tournament begins this Wednesday at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

The following local athletes have qualified:

Division II – Diving

Carmen D’Alesio (SO) – Poland

Kendall Nigh (SO) – Poland

Division II – 200 Yard Medley Relay / 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Canfield Relay Team

Division II – 200 Yard Freestyle

Luke Dietz (JR) – Canfield

Division II – 200 Yard IM

Jared Mindek (SR) – Howland

Division II – 100 Yard Freestyle

Dominic Panozzo (JR) – Hubbard

Andrew Riser (SR) – Liberty

Luke Dietz (JR) – Canfield

Division II – 100 Yard Backstroke

Connor Fritz (SR) – Canfield

Division II – 100 Yard Breaststroke

Jared Mindek (SR) – Howland

Division II – 100 Yard Freestyle

Theresa Garono (FR) – Liberty