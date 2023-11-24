ALTOONA, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hickory Hornets stayed red-hot on Friday night with a 26-13 win over previously undefeated Central Deagons in the PIAA 3A State Quarterfinals in Altoona.

Hickory junior quarterback Zander Telesz led all rushers with 115 yards on the ground and a score and all passers, finishing 5-of-8 for 95 yards and a passing score.

Hornets senior Sean Kennedy also added 101 rushing yards in 10 carries in the win.

Hickory improved to 11-2 on the season after the Hornets’ eighth straight win.

They advance to take on Belle Vernon in the state semifinals at a time and location to be determined by the PIAA.