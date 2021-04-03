Teheran wins in Detroit debut, Tigers beat Indians

Cleveland Indians’ Roberto Perez, front right, heads to the dugout after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

For a second straight game, Detroit scored two runs in the first and led the rest of the way

DETROIT (AP) — Julio Teheran pitched through trouble in his Detroit debut, and the Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 5-2.

Willi Castro hit an RBI triple off Zach Plesac and came home on Miguel Cabrera’s groundout.

The Tigers added three runs in the seventh. Teheran allowed a run and four hits in five innings.

Eddie Rosario drove in both Cleveland runs with a home run in the second and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.