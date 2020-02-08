Teams vie for position in Division 3 as Selection Sunday nears

Sports

Garfield, LaBrae and Newton Falls all have eyes on top seeds in the Warren District

Generic basketball bracket

LaBrae & Garfield each have 11 game win streaks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tomorrow is Selection Sunday in Ohio for high school boys’ basketball. Division III features a pair of districts (Salem & Warren) which have multiple teams fighting for the top spot in the playoff hunt.

Last year, Mogadore topped Canton Central Catholic (43-40) in the Salem District Final. The Wildcats took down Waterloo – 75-59 – in the semifinal. At Warren Harding High School, Edgewood defeated LaBrae – 54-39 – to take the District crown.

This year, Waterloo and LaBrae are both back in contention for their respective district titles. Here’s a look at each district and a few possibilities for the top seeds in each region.

Salem District
Campbell Memorial (5-14)
Canton Central Catholic (8-9)
Cardinal Mooney (9-8)
Columbiana (17-3)
Crestview (5-13)
East Canton (8-10)
East Palestine (3-14)
Rootstown (2-17)
South Range (11-6)
Springfield (13-6)
St. Thomas Aquinas (6-10)
United (3-15)
Waterloo (18-1)

Possible Top Seeds
Waterloo
-The 1-loss Vikings have not lost in 2020. They’ve posted 11 wins in a row. Waterloo has been overlooked all year long by the Associated Press. However, they have defeated #6 McDonald by 9 (57-48) and #6 Crestwood by 30 (81-51). The Vikes have also defeated South Range (54-51) and Springfield (84-64) since we turned the calendar. Waterloo will be the top seed in the District.

Columbiana
-The Clippers won the EOAC outright with their win last night over Lisbon (50-45). Their marquee wins have come against Wellsville, Beaver Local, Southern twice and Liberty. Columbiana will be matched against West Branch in their season finale on February 18.

South Range
-South Range topped Struthers on Tuesday by 2 points (34-32). The Raiders have put together an impressive resume with wins over Canfield, LaBrae, Springfield, Ursuline and the aforementioned Struthers Wildcats. On January 21, the Raiders dropped a close 3-point encounter at home to Waterloo (54-51).

Springfield
-Springfield was the only team this year to knock off Waterloo, back on December 30 (65-55). The Tigers have won their last 6 contests which includes victories over Collins Western Reserve (70-60) and #6 McDonald (84-47) on January 28.

Warren District
Brookfield (10-10)
Champion (9-9)
Conneaut (7-10)
Garrettsville Garfield (16-2)
Grand Valley (7-12)
Jefferson (7-9)
LaBrae (14-3)
Liberty (7-12)
Mineral Ridge (8-11)
Newton Falls (16-3)
Pymatuning Valley (14-4)
Southeast (6-13)

Possible top seeds
Garfield
-The G-Men have won 11 straight contests since their 3-point loss to LaBrae in Leavittsburg on December 23 (78-75). During this win streak, Garfield has knocked off #7 Crestwood (50-46) on January 10 as well as #10 Mogadore (61-58) on January 24. The G-Men also hold a victory at Newton Falls by 20 (57-37) on February 4.

LaBrae
-After beginning the season with a 3-3 mark, LaBrae has also won 11 in a row. The Vikings have defeated Garfield in overtime (78-75) and Newton Falls (47-45) over the last month and a half. Their last loss came at Newton Falls (57-48) on December 20.

Newton Falls
-The Tigers have made a strong pitch for the 2nd or 3rd seed in the District this year by posting a 16-3 record. Newton Falls has won 14 of their last 16 since December 10. The Tigers have defeated Mooney, Champion twice, Windham, Girard and LaBrae this season.

Pymatuning Valley
-Py Valley lost their last outing to Bristol (67-55) this past Tuesday. However, the Lakers hold wins over Champion, Mathews and Windham. I see the Lakers as the 4th seed.

