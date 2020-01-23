Teams continue to build resumes as post-season approaches

Boardman & McDonald are ranked #8 and #6 in their respective divisions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This past Monday, the 3rd AP poll was released for boys’ high school basketball in Ohio. In Division I, Boardman rose by 2 spots up to #8 despite dropping their Sunday matchup with Green. McDonald continues their rise in Division 4 by coming in at #6 this week.

The Spartans got back on track on Tuesday by defeating Harding at home, 61-42, behind Derrick Anderson’s 23 points. McDonald’s wild comeback against Bristol was highlighted by an impressive third quarter which saw the Blue Devils outscore the Panthers – 25-7 – en route to their 83-71 win.

Many more schools should be considered in the future. Here’s a list of the resumes of those ranked and those who appear to be in the hunt.

Resumes

Boardman Spartans (#8)

Overall Record: 11-1

League Record: 4-0 (1st place AAC Red)

Road Record: 4-0

Record against current Winning Teams: 7-1

Notes: Boardman has held all but 3 opponents to less than 50 points this season.

Next Game: vs. East, Friday

McDonald Blue Devils (#6)

Overall Record: 14-1

League Record: 7-1 (T-1st place MVAC)

Road Record: 5-1

Record against current Winning Teams: 4-1

Notes: In 12 of McDonald’s 15 games, the Blue Devils has scored over 70 points.

Next Game: vs. Waterloo, Friday

Bristol Panthers

Overall Record: 9-3

League Record: 8-0 (1st place NEC)

Road Record: 5-2

Record against current Winning Teams: 2-2

Notes: After having their 7-game win streak halted; Bristol has lost two in a row.

Next Game: vs. Lordstown, Friday

Chaney Cowboys

Overall Record: 11-3

League Record: 4-0 (1st place SVC)

Road Record: 6-3

Record against current Winning Teams: 5-3

Notes: The Cowboys have won 4 consecutive contests since falling at Massillon by 3 (53-50)

Next Game: vs. Farrell, Tonight

Columbiana Clippers

Overall Record: 12-3

League Record: 6-1 (2nd place EOAC)

Road Record: 7-1

Record against current Winning Teams: 2-2

Notes: Despite losing to Wellsville on January 17 (69-65), the Clippers have won 8 of their last 9

Next Game: vs. United, Friday

East Liverpool Potters

Overall Record: 10-3

Road Record: 5-2

Record against current Winning Teams: 3-3

Notes: Tresean Jackson has scored 20-points or more in 9 of the team’s 13 games this year.

Next Game: vs. Steubenville, Friday

Harding Raiders

Overall Record: 10-6

League Record: 3-1 (2nd place AAC Red)

Road Record: 2-3

Record against current Winning Teams: 6-5

Notes: Harding is 7-2 since December 28.

Next Game: at Canfield, Friday

LaBrae Vikings

Overall Record: 10-3

League Record: 5-1 (2nd place AAC Blue)

Road Record: 5-2

Record against current Winning Teams: 3-2

Notes: LaBrae has run off 7 straight wins.

Next Game: vs. Newton Falls, Friday

Newton Falls Tigers

Overall Record: 13-1

League Record: 7-0 (1st place AAC Blue)

Road Record: 8-0

Record against current Winning Teams: 2-0

Notes: Newton Falls is currently on an 11-game win streak. Lone loss came against Lakeview on December 6

Next Game: at LaBrae, Friday

Poland Bulldogs

Overall Record: 9-4

League Record: 6-1 (T-1st place NE8)

Road Record: 4-1

Record against current Winning Teams: 4-3

Notes: Since being upset by Niles (40-38), the Bulldogs have rebounded nicely by defeating Neshannock and Springfield within the last few days.

Next Game: vs. Struthers, Friday

Southern Indians

Overall Record: 12-1

League Record: 7-1 (1st place EOAC)

Road Record: 6-1

Record against current Winning Teams: 1-1

Notes: The Indians have won 3 straight since falling at Columbiana (62-51) on January 10.

Next Game: at Lisbon, Friday

Struthers Wildcats

Overall Record: 10-1

League Record: 6-1 (T-1st place NE8)

Road Record: 4-0

Record against current Winning Teams: 4-1

Notes: Struthers has knocked off 4 games in a row since falling for the first time against Poland (57-56) in overtime at home.

Next Game: at Poland, Friday

Waterloo Vikings

Overall Record: 13-1

League Record: 6-1 (T-1st place MVAC)

Road Record: 7-1

Record against current Winning Teams: 6-1

Notes: When Waterloo scores 70 or more, they are 9-0.

Next Game: at McDonald, Friday

West Branch Warriors

Overall Record: 11-3

League Record: 6-1 (1st place EBC)

Road Record: 5-2

Record against current Winning Teams: 5-3

Notes: The Warriors finished 13th in the Division II AP poll this week, just 7 points behind Jackson – who was 10th.