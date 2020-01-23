Teams continue to build resumes as post-season approaches

Boardman & McDonald are ranked #8 and #6 in their respective divisions
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This past Monday, the 3rd AP poll was released for boys’ high school basketball in Ohio. In Division I, Boardman rose by 2 spots up to #8 despite dropping their Sunday matchup with Green. McDonald continues their rise in Division 4 by coming in at #6 this week.
The Spartans got back on track on Tuesday by defeating Harding at home, 61-42, behind Derrick Anderson’s 23 points. McDonald’s wild comeback against Bristol was highlighted by an impressive third quarter which saw the Blue Devils outscore the Panthers – 25-7 – en route to their 83-71 win.
Many more schools should be considered in the future. Here’s a list of the resumes of those ranked and those who appear to be in the hunt.
Resumes
Boardman Spartans (#8)
Overall Record: 11-1
League Record: 4-0 (1st place AAC Red)
Road Record: 4-0
Record against current Winning Teams: 7-1
Notes: Boardman has held all but 3 opponents to less than 50 points this season.
Next Game: vs. East, Friday
McDonald Blue Devils (#6)
Overall Record: 14-1
League Record: 7-1 (T-1st place MVAC)
Road Record: 5-1
Record against current Winning Teams: 4-1
Notes: In 12 of McDonald’s 15 games, the Blue Devils has scored over 70 points.
Next Game: vs. Waterloo, Friday
Bristol Panthers
Overall Record: 9-3
League Record: 8-0 (1st place NEC)
Road Record: 5-2
Record against current Winning Teams: 2-2
Notes: After having their 7-game win streak halted; Bristol has lost two in a row.
Next Game: vs. Lordstown, Friday
Chaney Cowboys
Overall Record: 11-3
League Record: 4-0 (1st place SVC)
Road Record: 6-3
Record against current Winning Teams: 5-3
Notes: The Cowboys have won 4 consecutive contests since falling at Massillon by 3 (53-50)
Next Game: vs. Farrell, Tonight
Columbiana Clippers
Overall Record: 12-3
League Record: 6-1 (2nd place EOAC)
Road Record: 7-1
Record against current Winning Teams: 2-2
Notes: Despite losing to Wellsville on January 17 (69-65), the Clippers have won 8 of their last 9
Next Game: vs. United, Friday
East Liverpool Potters
Overall Record: 10-3
Road Record: 5-2
Record against current Winning Teams: 3-3
Notes: Tresean Jackson has scored 20-points or more in 9 of the team’s 13 games this year.
Next Game: vs. Steubenville, Friday
Harding Raiders
Overall Record: 10-6
League Record: 3-1 (2nd place AAC Red)
Road Record: 2-3
Record against current Winning Teams: 6-5
Notes: Harding is 7-2 since December 28.
Next Game: at Canfield, Friday
LaBrae Vikings
Overall Record: 10-3
League Record: 5-1 (2nd place AAC Blue)
Road Record: 5-2
Record against current Winning Teams: 3-2
Notes: LaBrae has run off 7 straight wins.
Next Game: vs. Newton Falls, Friday
Newton Falls Tigers
Overall Record: 13-1
League Record: 7-0 (1st place AAC Blue)
Road Record: 8-0
Record against current Winning Teams: 2-0
Notes: Newton Falls is currently on an 11-game win streak. Lone loss came against Lakeview on December 6
Next Game: at LaBrae, Friday
Poland Bulldogs
Overall Record: 9-4
League Record: 6-1 (T-1st place NE8)
Road Record: 4-1
Record against current Winning Teams: 4-3
Notes: Since being upset by Niles (40-38), the Bulldogs have rebounded nicely by defeating Neshannock and Springfield within the last few days.
Next Game: vs. Struthers, Friday
Southern Indians
Overall Record: 12-1
League Record: 7-1 (1st place EOAC)
Road Record: 6-1
Record against current Winning Teams: 1-1
Notes: The Indians have won 3 straight since falling at Columbiana (62-51) on January 10.
Next Game: at Lisbon, Friday
Struthers Wildcats
Overall Record: 10-1
League Record: 6-1 (T-1st place NE8)
Road Record: 4-0
Record against current Winning Teams: 4-1
Notes: Struthers has knocked off 4 games in a row since falling for the first time against Poland (57-56) in overtime at home.
Next Game: at Poland, Friday
Waterloo Vikings
Overall Record: 13-1
League Record: 6-1 (T-1st place MVAC)
Road Record: 7-1
Record against current Winning Teams: 6-1
Notes: When Waterloo scores 70 or more, they are 9-0.
Next Game: at McDonald, Friday
West Branch Warriors
Overall Record: 11-3
League Record: 6-1 (1st place EBC)
Road Record: 5-2
Record against current Winning Teams: 5-3
Notes: The Warriors finished 13th in the Division II AP poll this week, just 7 points behind Jackson – who was 10th.