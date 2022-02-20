CLEVELAND (WJW)– NBA All-Star Weekend comes to an end Sunday night with the 71st NBA All-Star Game.
After three days of games and contests, Team LeBron and Team Durant will face at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who will not play because of an injury, were selected as captains as the two highest vote getters and selected their teams from the pool of All-Stars.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have two players in the game and both are on Team LeBron: guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen.
Team LeBron
- LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks
- Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors
- DeMar DeRozan, of the Chicago Bulls
- Nikola Jokic, of the Denver Nuggets
- Luka Doncic, of the Dallas Mavericks
- Darius Garland, of the Cleveland Cavaliers
- Chris Paul, of the Phoenix Suns
- Jimmy Butler, of the Miami Heat
- Donovan Mitchell, of the Utah Jazz
- Fred VanVleet, of the Toronto Raptors
- James Harden, of the Philadelphia 76ers (injured, will not play)
- Jarrett Allen, of the Cleveland Cavaliers (injury replacement for Harden)
Team Durant
- Kevin Durant, of the Brooklyn Nets (injured, will not play)
- Joel Embiid, of the Philadelphia 76ers
- Ja Morant, of the Memphis Grizzlies
- Jayson Tatum, of the Boston Celtics (replaces Durant in starting lineup)
- Trae Young, of the Atlanta Hawks
- Andrew Wiggins, of the Golden State Warriors
- Devin Booker, of the Phoenix Suns
- Karl-Anthony Towns, of the Minnesota Timberwolves
- Zach LaVine, of the Chicago Bulls
- Dejounte Murray, of the San Antonio Spurs (injury replacement for Draymond Green)
- Khris Middleton, of the Milwaukee Bucks
- LaMelo Ball, of the Charlotte Hornets (injury replacement for Durant)
- Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz
You can watch the game on TNT.