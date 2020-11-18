‘Team chemistry is key,’ says 1st-year Coach Thompson of his United bunch

United Golden Eagles
Coach: Jason Thompson
2019-20 record: 3-20 (3-9, EOAC)
Returning starters: Seniors Keaton Baker and Nate Miller; Juniors Steffen Jarrett and Parker Berdine; and Sophomore Nevin Hahlen
First-year head Coach Jason Thompson will welcome back the entire team from a year ago.
“We want to compete every day. We want to challenge ourselves to get better. We’re looking to transition into a new style of play. Team chemistry will be key.”
As a junior, Nate Miller averaged 12.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. He’ll have his classmate Keaton Baker back with him as well after he also averaged above 12 points per contest last season (12.2). Juniors Steffen Jarrett (6.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG) and Parker Berdine (3.4 PPG, 1.7 APG) each return as they’ll play a key role on the Golden Eagles’ roster.
2019-20 EOAC Standings
x-Columbiana – 11-1 (19-5)
Southern – 9-3 (18-7)
Wellsville – 8-4 (12-11)
Lisbon – 7-5 (11-13)
East Palestine – 3-9 (3-20)
United – 3-9 (3-20)
Leetonia – 1-11 (3-20)
2020-21 Schedule
United
Dec. 1 – Lowellville
Dec. 4 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 8 – at Leetonia
Dec. 11 – Southern
Dec. 15 – at Wellsville
Dec. 18 – Columbiana
Dec. 22 – at Lordstown
Dec. 29 – Waterloo
Jan. 5 – East Palestine
Jan. 8 – Lisbon
Jan. 12 – at Valley Christian
Jan. 16 – at East Canton
Jan. 19 – Lordstown
Jan. 22 – at Southern
Jan. 26 – Wellsville
Jan. 29 – at Columbiana
Feb. 2 – at East Palestine
Feb. 5 – at Lisbon
Feb. 9 – Valley Christian
Feb. 12 – Leetonia
Feb. 16 – at Sebring
Feb. 19 – Salem
More stories from WKBN.com: