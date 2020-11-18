‘Team chemistry is key,’ says 1st-year Coach Thompson of his United bunch

United Golden Eagles

Coach: Jason Thompson

2019-20 record: 3-20 (3-9, EOAC)

Returning starters: Seniors Keaton Baker and Nate Miller; Juniors Steffen Jarrett and Parker Berdine; and Sophomore Nevin Hahlen

First-year head Coach Jason Thompson will welcome back the entire team from a year ago.

“We want to compete every day. We want to challenge ourselves to get better. We’re looking to transition into a new style of play. Team chemistry will be key.”

As a junior, Nate Miller averaged 12.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. He’ll have his classmate Keaton Baker back with him as well after he also averaged above 12 points per contest last season (12.2). Juniors Steffen Jarrett (6.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG) and Parker Berdine (3.4 PPG, 1.7 APG) each return as they’ll play a key role on the Golden Eagles’ roster.

2019-20 EOAC Standings

x-Columbiana – 11-1 (19-5)

Southern – 9-3 (18-7)

Wellsville – 8-4 (12-11)

Lisbon – 7-5 (11-13)

East Palestine – 3-9 (3-20)

United – 3-9 (3-20)

Leetonia – 1-11 (3-20)

2020-21 Schedule

United

Dec. 1 – Lowellville

Dec. 4 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 8 – at Leetonia

Dec. 11 – Southern

Dec. 15 – at Wellsville

Dec. 18 – Columbiana

Dec. 22 – at Lordstown

Dec. 29 – Waterloo

Jan. 5 – East Palestine

Jan. 8 – Lisbon

Jan. 12 – at Valley Christian

Jan. 16 – at East Canton

Jan. 19 – Lordstown

Jan. 22 – at Southern

Jan. 26 – Wellsville

Jan. 29 – at Columbiana

Feb. 2 – at East Palestine

Feb. 5 – at Lisbon

Feb. 9 – Valley Christian

Feb. 12 – Leetonia

Feb. 16 – at Sebring

Feb. 19 – Salem