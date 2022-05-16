AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown-Fitch softball team defeated Louisville in the Division I Austintown District Semifinals 6-0 Monday evening.

In the third inning, senior Maddie Taylor and freshman Sydnie Watts hit back-to-back home runs to break the game open and push the Falcon’s lead to 4-0.

Watts was dominant on the mound, taking a perfect game into the 4th inning.

She pitched a complete game allowing just three hits with 17 strikeouts.

Taylor was a triple shy of the cycle, posting three RBIs.

Fitch improves to 21-2 and will play the winner of the Green/Perry matchup in the District Final on Wednesday at 5 p.m.